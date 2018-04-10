[WATCH LIVE] NMB council debates no-confidence motion against Trollip
The Nelson Mandela Bay council is holding a special meeting to debate an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)-led motion of no confidence in Mayor Athol Trollip and several of his colleagues.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is confident Trollip will retain his position while the EFF is adamant it won’t let up until he’s unseated.
The African Independent Congress (AIC) says it's siding with the DA to prevent the African National Congress (ANC) from regaining control of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.
Special council proceedings descended into chaos when opposition parties failed to agree on the agenda for the meeting two weeks ago.
Trollip's support in the Nelson Mandela Bay Council will be put to the test when councillors vote on whether or not to boot him from his position.
The AIC's Tshonono Buyeye said their support for the DA is aimed at taking a punch at the ANC.
“Anything that will be of assistance to the ANC, the AIC will not support.”
Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels claims that the EFF did not consult other parties prior to their decision seeking Trollip's removal.
“That’s the arrogance of the EFF, as well as the arrogance of the ANC because they should have consulted with some of the role-players in the room. Shall we not call them in?”
