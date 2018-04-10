Vosloorus protest spills onto N3 highway

It’s understood the East Rand residents are unhappy over the erection of RDP houses near their properties, saying their bond houses will now be devalued.

JOHANNESBURG - A protest in Vosloorus is gaining momentum with demonstrators now spreading to the N3 highway.

Roads have been barricaded with burning tyres and rubble.

It’s understood the East Rand residents are unhappy over the erection of RDP houses near their properties, saying their bond houses will now be devalued.

Human settlements MMC Lesiba Mpya says: “I’ve had numerous engagements with the community and told them there’s no specific sign that says when you bring a social housing development in the Vosloorus area, then there's grounds for devaluation.”

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni Metro Police’s Kobedi Mokheseng says several roads remain closed.

“It has escalated to the N3 freeway where they’re burning tyres. Our officers, including the SA Police Service and other law enforcement agencies, are on site.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)