UWC smash WSU to retain Varsity Shield title
The University of the Western Cape scored eight tries on their way to a 52-10 drubbing of the Walter Sisulu University in the Varsity Shield Rugby Final at the UWC Sports Stadium in Bellville on Monday night.
Having already secured their spot in next year’s Varsity Cup competition, former Springbok winger Chester Williams’ men had one more obstacle in their way this season, and that was a WSU side that has impressed everyone with their flair this year.
UWC dominated the match from start to finish, with Tristan Leyds, the brother of Stormers and Springbok utility back Dillyn Leyds, the star of the show. The fullback scored two tries and created three more for his teammates in an impressive display of skill and speed.
For WSU, they still have a chance at earning a spot in the 2019 Varsity Cup, as they are set to play the Central University of Technology in a promotion-relegation match.
Scorers:
For UWC:
Tries: Tristan Leyds (2), Penalty Try, Bronlee Mouries, Adriaan Paarwater, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Keagan Fortune, Lubelo Scott
Conversions: Keagan Fortune (4), Aidynn Cupido
For WSU:
Tries: Henrico Koester
Conversions: Lusanda Xakwana
Penalties: Lusanda Xakwana
