Twittersphere reacts to Caster Semenya's gold win
Caster Semenya cruised to 1,500m gold on the track at the Commonwealth Games.
CAPE TOWN - Gold medallist Caster Semenya has again shown the world why she’s one of South Africans’ favourite and most loved athlete by winning the 1,500 metres title at the Commonwealth Games.
The 800m Olympic and world champion posted a games record time of four minutes and 0.72 seconds at Carrara Stadium on Tuesday.
Semenya’s gold took South Africa’s medal tally to 21, placing the team in fifth position overall.
Semenya will be a favourite to compete in the 800m.
People across the country have taken to Twitter to express their gratitude and “proud to be a South African” feelings following the SA star athlete's performance.
#CasterSemenya Tweets
WATCH: Caster Semenya broke Zola Budd’s 1500m national record when she won GOLD 🥇for South Africa 🇿🇦 in a time of 4:00.71.#CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/IzC0xyQTm2— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) April 10, 2018
