Trevor Manuel, Gerrie Nel on witness list in Sars spying case

PRETORIA - The defence advocate for three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials accused of spying on the Scorpions says that his clients will submit representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrates court on Monday.

The trio allegedly spied on the team handling the case against disgraced former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi in 2007.

Defence advocate Laurence Hodes says that his clients will submit representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions, in the hope of having the decision to prosecute them reviewed.

The case was postponed until June. However, the State says that it will hand over the docket and other documents to the defence team later this month.

Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg were supported in court by several former Sars employees.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged that former State prosecutor Gerrie Nel and former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel are among the witnesses listed in the indictment.

