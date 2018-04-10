Train driver recovering after attack near Kraaifontein Station

The incident occurred on Monday night when the driver went to investigate after the train malfunctioned. He was stabbed and robbed by 3 armed men.

CAPE TOWN - A train driver is recovering after he was attacked and robbed near Kraaifontein Station.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the driver went to investigate after the train malfunctioned at a section between Kraaifontein and Muldersvlei stations.

The train driver was stabbed and robbed by three armed men.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker says through their employee assistance programme, they’ll ensure that the man and his family receive trauma counselling.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the murder of a suspected robber, who was allegedly assaulted by a group of commuters on a train from Eerste River to Cape Town on Monday morning.

The man and an accomplice were attacked by angry commuters after they allegedly assaulted and attempted to rob a passenger inside the train.

Meanwhile, the United National Transport Union (Untu) believes an increase in security on all train lines will bring about a reduction in attacks on staff and commuters.

Untu’s Sonja Carstens has called on the SA Police Service to come on board to assist with train safety.

“We need South African police to come to the party and do their bit. Currently, they are saying rail safety is the responsibility of Prasa. There are thousands of railway lines and it’s impossible for Prasa to protect all of them.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)