Taxify, Namola form partnership over drivers' safety

The partnership which saw the launch of a panic button for drivers was influenced by the murder of 21-year-old Taxify operator Siyabonga Ngcobo in Pretoria last month.

FILE: Uber and Taxify drivers are seen on Friday 9 March 2018 protesting against the murder of one of their fellow drivers. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – An initiative between e-hailing service Taxify and the Namola safety app is expected to help curb violence against drivers and improve customer safety.

The partnership which saw the launch of a panic button for drivers was influenced by the murder of 21-year-old Taxify operator Siyabonga Ngcobo in Pretoria last month.

Namola chief ambassador Yusuf Abramjee says: “Partnership between Namola and Taxify is already operational. We’ve not had any incidences as yet.

“The drivers have a special access to the app, which means they need to go through the control centre and the information and then go through a specific security company or local police.”

Abramjee said: “This partnership will go a long way to get help fast, to protect the taxi drivers and we hope it will give them a sense of security as well.”

At the same time, the police's Daniel Mavimbela has reiterated a call for information that could lead to an arrest.

“Our investigating officer is apparently following all the leads and none of them has led to a breakthrough.”

