Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
Joyce Seipei has also joined in defending Madikizela-Mandela, saying she doesn’t believe the anti-apartheid activist was involved in her son’s death.
JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the late Stompie Seipei who was killed in 1989, Joyce Seipei, is visiting the late stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto for the first time since her son’s murder.
Madikizela-Mandela’s death again brought forward the question of her participation in the young activist’s death.
Recently, former police commissioner George Fivaz said Madikizela-Mandela had been cleared of being involved in the murder.
Seipei arrived at Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto adorned in African National Congress colours surrounded by a crowd of women singing.
While some have blamed the late freedom fighter for Stompie's murder, many, including the ANC’s Fikile Mbalula, have defended her.
“Stompie Seipei, it has come out that he was not killed, as they claimed, by umama, he was killed by Richardson. Even now the former commissioner of police, Fivaz, spoke about it. And everybody knows about this.”
#WinnieMadikizelaMandela The mother of the late Stompie Seipei who was brutally killed in 1989, Joyce Seipei, has just arrived at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home adorned in an ANC doek.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018
HM pic.twitter.com/vxqa2U7JwZ
#WinnieMadikizelaMandela Joyce Seipei is visiting the Madikizela-Mandela home for the first time since her son’s killing.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018
HM pic.twitter.com/vVYTeGD5DU
