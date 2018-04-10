Shootings in Mitchells Plain claim more lives

A man was shot dead in Acacia Street on Saturday. On Sunday, 3 men were gunned down in Agapanthus Street.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been killed in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain since the weekend.

A 23-year-old man was shot dead in Acacia Street on Saturday.

On Sunday, three men, aged between 19 and 21, were gunned down in Agapanthus Street.

In a separate incident in the same community, another man was hospitalised after he was wounded in a shooting.

The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum’s Abie Isaacs said: “We’re concerned about the escalation of shootings that’s prevalent in the Mitchells Plain area. We’re, however, requesting the community to come forward with information that might assist the SA Police Service in apprehending the suspects.”

Mitchells Plain is not the only Cape Town suburb that’s currently facing a surge in shootings.

Manenberg remains tense as gang violence continues with a spate of shootings since the Easter weekend.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)