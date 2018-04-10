SAPS: Reports of woman being gang-raped in custody not true

The police's Mashadi Selepe says there is no truth to claims that a woman was thrown into a cell with 19 men and was subsequently attacked.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say that reports that a woman was gang-raped while in custody in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, are not true.

Social media posts have been circulating, claiming a lesbian woman, who was arrested for public drinking on Sunday night, was thrown into a cell with 19 men and was subsequently attacked.

It was also claimed that she later died in hospital.

The police's Mashadi Selepe says there is no truth to this.

"We’ve noted the post on social media that’s been making the rounds. It’s not true. We’d like to warn communities to stop circulating lies."