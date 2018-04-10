SA’s Tandy wins silver in men’s 50m freestyle

Tandy came second behind England’s Ben Proud in a time of 21.81 seconds on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Bradley Tandy won a silver medal in the men’s 50m freestyle final race to increase team South Africa’s Commonwealth Games medal tally to 19.

This is South Africa’s sixth silver medal. The eight gold medals and five bronze medals sees Team South Africa currently fifth in the medal standings.