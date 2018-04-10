SA Emerging Women’s coach Cobus Roodt dies
The South African Women’s Emerging cricket coach Cobus Roodt passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack, Cricket South Africa announced.
Roodt recently coached the Western Province Women’s cricket side to the interprovincial title after beating Gauteng by 38 runs in Bloemfontein on Sunday. Roodt passed away while on his way to Pretoria to link up with the Emerging Women’s squad who were due to play against the England Women’s Academy on Tuesday, which has now been called off.
In the six years in which Roodt was in charge of the Western Province Women’s side, he won 16 trophies from a possible 18, and has seen the development of many young cricketers in the Western Cape.
CSA Cricket General Manager, Corrie van Zyl, described Roodt as a fantastic coach and his death as untimely.
“It has been a very sad day for South African cricket. Cobus had deservedly established the reputation for being one of our outstanding coaches and his untimely passing comes as a huge blow to all.
“He will be missed particularly by all the players and coaches with whom he interacted and on behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest sympathy to his family, his friends and his cricketing colleagues.”
