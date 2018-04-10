Rosberg joins corridors of power with Formula E investment
The Monaco-based German will also give next season’s new Gen2 car it’s first public demonstration run at the Berlin ePrix on 19 May, round nine of the championship.
LONDON – Retired 2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has become a shareholder and long-term investor in Formula E, the all-electric series said on Tuesday.
“Since my retirement, I’ve become very interested in the e-mobility movement and its potential to positively impact our society and our planet,” the 32-year-old said in a Formula E statement.
“I’ve therefore also long believed in the potential of Formula E and came on board as an investor some time ago.”
Rosberg and Formula E gave no details about his shareholding.
Mercedes, the team Rosberg won his F1 title with and for whom he still acts as an ambassador, are due to enter Formula E in the 2019-20 season, the sixth campaign for the series.
German media have linked Rosberg to a possible management role with that team.
Rosberg had said last December when he attended the season-opener in Hong Kong that he was interested in getting involved in Formula E but not as a driver.
Formula E said in a separate statement that it was attracting a new and younger audience with particularly rapid growth in the 13-24 age bracket.
The number of 13-17 year-olds engaging with online content had risen 347 per cent year-on-year, it added.
