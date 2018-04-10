Soweto road closures ahead of Madikizela-Mandela memorial service
The JMPD says motorists should avoid roads around the stadium from tonight while residents are advised to get special permits to allow them access to their homes.
JOHANNESBURG – Traffic is being diverted from roads around the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday evening as preparations for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's official memorial service are underway.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar says motorists should avoid roads around the stadium and advised residents to get special permits to allow them access to their homes.
“Traffic is being diverted on roads around the Orlando stadium tonight. Mooki Street has been blocked off between Soweto Highway and Sofasonke Street, and Klipspruitvalley Road is closed between N17 Circle and Khumalo Street. Residents can get permits from the Orlando Police Station.”
Roads will be re-opened at 6pm on Wednesday.
