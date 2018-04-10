Reserve Bank probes sale of Tegeta shares to offshore company
Correspondence attached to a court application reveals the Reserve Bank sent a request for documentation to Gupta-owned Tegeta resources at the end of last month.
PRETORIA - It’s emerged the Reserve Bank is investigating the sale of Gupta-owned Tegeta resources shares to a little-known offshore company called Charles King SA.
The details are contained in an interdict application filed by business rescue practitioners who claim Gupta-owned companies have prevented access to their business premises.
Oakbay Resources announced it was selling its mining interests, which included the Optimum and Koornfontein Mines to the Swiss-registered company in August last year.
Offshore company records revealed Charles King SA was registered as trading in fashion products and clothing.
The central bank is particularly interested in reports that Tegeta has received an initial payment of R66 million from Swiss-based Charles King SA.
The bank refers the company to legislation which states that no person may, without permission from Treasury, sell shares to a foreign entity.
The Reserve Bank has asked Tegeta to provide a copy of the sales agreement as well as details relating to the R66 million payment.
