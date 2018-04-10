Popular Topics
Remembrance walk, exhibition launched to remember Hani

Ministers Blade Nzimande and Nathi Mthethwa are some of the dignitaries being led along the remembrance walk built to honour the life of the struggle icon.

SACP leader Chris Hani is remembered on the anniversary of his death on 10 April 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
SACP leader Chris Hani is remembered on the anniversary of his death on 10 April 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
4 hours ago

BOKSBURG - The late South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani is being remembered in Boksburg on Tuesday.

Ministers Blade Nzimande and Nathi Mthethwa are some of the dignitaries being led along the remembrance walk built to honour the life of the struggle icon.

There was an air of celebration as hundreds of community members along with political dignitaries sang struggle songs in remembrance of the fallen hero.

Dignitaries were led through a memorial site also known as the remembrance walk built to honour Hani.

Wreaths have also been laid at his gravesite.

A Chris Hani photographic exhibition depicting his life will be open to the public at the Springs art gallery from Tuesday.

