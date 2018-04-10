Remembrance walk, exhibition launched to remember Hani
Ministers Blade Nzimande and Nathi Mthethwa are some of the dignitaries being led along the remembrance walk built to honour the life of the struggle icon.
BOKSBURG - The late South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani is being remembered in Boksburg on Tuesday.
Ministers Blade Nzimande and Nathi Mthethwa are some of the dignitaries being led along the remembrance walk built to honour the life of the struggle icon.
There was an air of celebration as hundreds of community members along with political dignitaries sang struggle songs in remembrance of the fallen hero.
Dignitaries were led through a memorial site also known as the remembrance walk built to honour Hani.
Wreaths have also been laid at his gravesite.
A Chris Hani photographic exhibition depicting his life will be open to the public at the Springs art gallery from Tuesday.
#ChrisHani Commemoration hosted by the City of Ekurhuleni at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg. Various political leaders, Hani’s family and community members are here. [KS] pic.twitter.com/IeJAneAJL3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018
#ChrisHani Delegates are being led through the memorial (also known as the Remembrance Walk) dedicated to the life of Chris Hani at the cemetery. [KS] pic.twitter.com/FNa1bRQv0R— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018
#ChrisHani [VIDEO] Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says the nation needs more people like Chris Hani and Mama Winnie Mandela - people who are community leaders. [KS] pic.twitter.com/LDZCZy069j— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018
#ChrisHani Minister Blade Nzimande takes the podium to speak on the life of fallen hero Chris Hani. [KS] pic.twitter.com/ZPTDH3fUE9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018
