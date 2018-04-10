Rand strengthens as global trade war fears ease

Technically, momentum indicators tracked by analysts are neutral and not providing a strong sense of direction either way for the rand.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against the dollar early on Tuesday as investor jitters over an escalating US-China trade row cooled with eyes on domestic manufacturing data and the central bank’s monetary policy review.

At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.52% firmer at R12.0350 per dollar compared to its overnight close of R12.0975 in New York.

On Tuesday Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will maintain opening the economy and reform measures to lower import tariffs on certain products, which eased fears over heightening trade tensions with the United States. In a speech at the Boao Forum Jinping said that China will sharply widen market access for foreign investors.

Technically, momentum indicators tracked by analysts are neutral and not providing a strong sense of direction either way for the rand.

On the domestic front, February manufacturing data is due at 1100 GMT. A Reuters’ poll forecasts manufacturing output to rise to 2.6% from 2.5%.

The South African Reserve Bank will hold its monetary policy review at 1600 GMT. The forum discusses issues such as the inflation outlook, economic growth and the monetary policy stance.

The World Bank will announce revised economic forecasts for South Africa.

In the fixed income market, bonds were also firmer, with the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2026 down one basis point to 8.050%.