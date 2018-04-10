Ramaphosa to deliver keynote address at Madikizela-Mandela memorial

Monday marked exactly a week since the passing of Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at a memorial for struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in her hometown of Bizana on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old passed away at the Milpark hospital after long illness.

A number of memorial services have been held in her honour across the country.

Meanwhile, during a separate memorial service, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule blamed selfishness and a lack unity for the weakened state of the ANC.

He says the party’s leaders and members at branches are after positions of power and no longer value the votes of ordinary South Africans.

Magashule told ANC members at a memorial for Madikizela-Mandela that her death should unite them.

Although this was a memorial event for the late stalwart, Magashule made it clear from the start that the ANC and its cracks should be the topic.

He told the party’s leaders that they should be more concerned about the party than themselves.

“The only thing which is powerful is the African National Congress. That’s why we must make sure we build and renew this organisation.”

The South African Communist Party has called on the ANC to rebuild and work on winning the 2019 general elections, in Madikizela-Mandela’s honour.