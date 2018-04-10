Public warned to refrain from handling dead birds amid avian flu
The Western Cape Local Government and Environmental Affairs Department says its recorded 18 abnormal penguin deaths since late January at Boulders Beach.
CAPE TOWN - Officials have warned the public to refrain from handling any species of dead birds in their gardens or on beaches.
The Western Cape Local Government and Environmental Affairs Department says its recorded 18 abnormal penguin deaths since late January at Boulders Beach.
However, only four of these cases have been confirmed as avian influenza through testing.
The department’s Bianca Capazorio says the Boulders population is about 1,700 and the average number of deaths per week remains stable.
“Out of the penguin deaths that we have seen at Boulders since late January, four of those have tested positive for avian influenza. We are asking members of the public that are visiting Boulders to please just stick to the rules that are in place there. Those rules are there to ensure that the disease doesn’t spread any further.”
Capazorio says the department is working closely with partners such as Cape Nature, SANParks and marine bird organisations like SANCCOB to ensure that all the correct protocols remain in place.
She says should members of the public find dead birds they must contact the state vet.
“Human beings have not been shown to be impacted by the virus at all but we can carry it on our clothing and shoes, and so forth, and infect other birds in other areas.”
Popular in Local
-
Caster Semenya breaks Commonwealth Games 1,500m record to win gold
-
Lindiwe Hani says no longer seeking answers to father’s death
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 April 2018
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Gigaba seeks report, strategy on managing long queues at Home Affairs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.