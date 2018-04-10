Pirates out to keep pressure on Sundowns
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates have an opportunity to cut Mamelodi Sundowns’ lead at the top of the Absa Premiership table to just a single point when they take on SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Wednesday evening.
The Buccaneers are currently sitting in the second spot on the log on 45 points from 25 games, just four points behind Sundowns, while SuperSport are in the 14th position on 27 points from the same number of games.
Pirates will go into the match as hot favourites to claim all three points in Nelspruit as they have won five consecutive league games, with a 2-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in their most recent result.
The Soweto giants have also enjoyed a successful period off the field, claiming coach of the month, player of the month, goal of the month and Q-Innovation three awards in the past fortnight.
Matsatsantsa have had a season to forgot and come into the encounter on the back of two defeats, a 1-0 loss to Polokwane City in the league, while they also went down 1-0 to Kenya’s Gor Mahia in the CAF Confederations Cup.
SuperSport are also just three points above the drop zone with five league matches to go in the season.
