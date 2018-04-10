Parly welcomes arrest of SAPS officials accused of corruption

The officers, stationed at Lentegeur Police Station, were nabbed at a Kuils River Mall on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee has welcomed the arrest of two senior South African Police Service (SAPS) officials accused of corruption.

The officers, stationed at Lentegeur Police Station, were nabbed at a Kuils River mall on Friday.

Arrest :Force number 0456972-5 Capt I.Adams and force number 0617454-0 W/O U Prins of Lentegeur Saps were arrested for Corruption at zzevenwaght Mail Kuildrivier at about 14:00 today during a Section 252A operation. The members requested the complainant to pay R10 000.00 after securing that the complainant was found fit to poseses his firearm after a Section 102 hearing. This office obtained the Section 252A authority and the operation was conducted in conjuntion with members of Crime Intelligence and the members were arrested after the trap money was handed over.The trap money was found in their possesion R5000 each. They are detained at Kuilsrivier Saps and are due to appear at Kuilsrivier Magistrate Court on 201-04-09 The case docket is being registered and cas number will available after being cased on the system. Posted by Western Cape Gangwatch on Sunday, 8 April 2018

It's alleged that the pair accepted a R10,000 bribe from a member of the public to ensure legal ownership of his gun, despite him being declared unfit to own a firearm.

The committee says that it's worried that the alleged bribe was in connection with obtaining a certificate to own a firearm.

Chairperson Francois Beukman says that the committee has identified the issue of firearm control as being central to the fight against crime.

He says this fight must start with removing the enablers within the police service, especially at station level.

Captain Jerome Adams and Warrant Officer Tobias Prins appeared in the Blue Down magistrates court on Monday, where they were each released on bail of R3,000.

