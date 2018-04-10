Ntshalintshali slams leaders who turn away from difficult issues

Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali says he believes that if Chris Hani was alive, he would talk about the challenges he faced as the leader of the communist party.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali says he’s concerned about current leaders who want to leave when the going gets tough.

He was speaking in Boksburg at a commemoration service for Chris Hani.

Ntshalintshali says he believes that if Hani was alive, he would talk about the challenges he faced as the leader of the communist party.

#ChrisHani Delegates are being led through the memorial (also known as the Remembrance Walk) dedicated to the life of Chris Hani at the cemetery. [KS] pic.twitter.com/FNa1bRQv0R — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018

Ntshalintshali had much to say about the importance of current leaders of various organisations remaining loyal and not turning away when matters become difficult.

“Your organisation has not deserted you for some time… for wrong reasons you’ve not been under fire in that organisation.”

He says the road ahead is tough, with millions of people who remain unemployed.

#ChrisHani Commemoration hosted by the City of Ekurhuleni at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg. Various political leaders, Hani’s family and community members are here. [KS] pic.twitter.com/IeJAneAJL3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018

Ntshalintshali jokingly added that while South African Communist Party general-secretary Blade Nzimande is now Minister of Transport, he can work effectively on both portfolios.

“We’ll march on Friday, not as his (Nzimande) enemy but to remind him we don’t want e-tolls.”

The Springs Art Gallery will be open on Tuesday evening to the public where a photographic exhibition in honour of the late Chris Hani will be available for viewing.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)