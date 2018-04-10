NPA welcomes ConCourt decision to dismiss Pistorius sentence appeal

Oscar Pistorius was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed a Constitutional Court decision to dismiss Oscar Pistorius' appeal of his 13-year sentence.

Pistorius was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.

He was initially sentenced to five years in prison for culpable homicide.

However, this was later replaced with murder and the Supreme Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 13 years.

The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says that Monday's Constitutional Court decision is the end of the road for Pistorius.

“We’re pleased. We’ve always contended in our papers that there are now prospects of success in respect of his application for leave to appeal. The court looked at our papers and are convinced with what we had argued in our papers.”