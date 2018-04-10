NPA welcomes ConCourt decision to dismiss Pistorius sentence appeal
Oscar Pistorius was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed a Constitutional Court decision to dismiss Oscar Pistorius' appeal of his 13-year sentence.
Pistorius was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.
He was initially sentenced to five years in prison for culpable homicide.
However, this was later replaced with murder and the Supreme Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 13 years.
The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says that Monday's Constitutional Court decision is the end of the road for Pistorius.
“We’re pleased. We’ve always contended in our papers that there are now prospects of success in respect of his application for leave to appeal. The court looked at our papers and are convinced with what we had argued in our papers.”
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: Money stolen from Denel must be recovered
-
'There are many who we trusted, now they betray us'
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Parly welcomes arrest of SAPS officials accused of corruption
-
Denel’s liquidity issues 'main priority' for interim board
-
Angry Mashaba says Doornfontein wall collapse could have been avoided
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.