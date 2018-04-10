NMB council sitting to vote out Trollip collapses again
It is the second time in two weeks that a sitting of councilliors came to nought in respect of the the EFF-led motion.
PORT ELIZABETH - Another Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting to debate a motion of no-confidence in Mayor Athol Trollip has been postponed indefinitely.
Bouts of heckling dominated council proceedings much like they did at the last meeting.
Councillors where afforded the opportunity on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the late Winnie Mandikizela-Mandela ahead of the proceedings starting.
But that’s as far as proceedings got.
WATCH: NMB council debates no-confidence motion against Trollip
DA councillor, Nqaba Bhanga was drowned out by some in the opposition benches who jeered him as he spoke.
Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack says that councillors now have to argue why a future meeting should be rescheduled.
Whatever happens from here on in, it is almost a certainty that another council sitting to hear the no-confidence motion will turn chaotic.
