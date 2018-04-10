More protests for Hermanus over land grab arrests

[LISTEN] Gordhan: Interim board will recapture Denel
Chaos erupted in the Zwelihle area last month following a thwarted land invasion.
CAPE TOWN - Protests have flared up again in Hermanus.
Chaos erupted in the Zwelihle area last month following a thwarted land invasion.
A satellite police station was torched, along with a library and several vehicles.
More than 70 people were arrested.
Ward councillor Lindile Ntsabo says: “Residents are demanding the release of the people arrested. They are the leaders who called on the community to protest. They are saying the people who were arrested were angry at the municipality.”
