Mantashe sees new mining charter by May

Mantashe made the remarks in a speech at a platinum mining conference in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday he remained confident that the government and mining firms would finalise the third version of an industry charter that lays out requirements for black ownership levels.

The charter proposed by Mantashe’s predecessor was opposed by the industry, which for years has been grappling with depressed prices and labour unrest.