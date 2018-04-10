Popular Topics
Mama Winnie honoured through art - with some hits & misses

Images of Madikizela-Mandela taken over the years have been turned into murals, paintings, graphic designs and sketches and shared on social media.

An artist, who says he has spent almost 50 hours on this piece, add final touches. Picture: @ennockmartZA/Twitter
An artist, who says he has spent almost 50 hours on this piece, add final touches. Picture: @ennockmartZA/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Artists from South Africa and around the world have used their talents to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who passed away on 2 April.

Images of Madikizela-Mandela taken over the years have been turned into murals, paintings, graphic designs and sketches and shared on social media.

While the intention behind these works is very noble, some of them aren't exactly a clear representation of the anti-apartheid icon and haven't been well received.

Lebani Sirenje painted this image outside Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home last week.

These murals were completed on the weekend in Soweto and Cape Town respectively.

