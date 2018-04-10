Mama Winnie honoured through art - with some hits & misses

Images of Madikizela-Mandela taken over the years have been turned into murals, paintings, graphic designs and sketches and shared on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - Artists from South Africa and around the world have used their talents to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who passed away on 2 April.

PORTRAIT OF WINNIE MANDELA #the mother of the nation 🇿🇦. You will remain forever in our memories ✊#La mère de la nation 🇿🇦. Tu resteras à jamais dans nos mémoires ✊

À travers mon art je veux te rendre un dernier hommage pic.twitter.com/fh45KRVq6k — Mac Ryan (@MacRyan67249865) April 6, 2018

"I am not sorry. I will never be sorry. I would do everything I did again if I had to. Everything." - Winnie Mandela. Thank you and RIP ♥



Art by @msanii_sketches #winniemandela #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/MahwtCr660 — KIKI Clothing (@KIKIClothingGH) April 3, 2018

While the intention behind these works is very noble, some of them aren't exactly a clear representation of the anti-apartheid icon and haven't been well received.

Lebani Sirenje painted this image outside Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home last week.

These murals were completed on the weekend in Soweto and Cape Town respectively.