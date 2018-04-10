Mama Winnie honoured through art - with some hits & misses
Images of Madikizela-Mandela taken over the years have been turned into murals, paintings, graphic designs and sketches and shared on social media.
JOHANNESBURG - Artists from South Africa and around the world have used their talents to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who passed away on 2 April.
Images of Madikizela-Mandela taken over the years have been turned into murals, paintings, graphic designs and sketches and shared on social media.
PORTRAIT OF WINNIE MANDELA #the mother of the nation 🇿🇦. You will remain forever in our memories ✊#La mère de la nation 🇿🇦. Tu resteras à jamais dans nos mémoires ✊— Mac Ryan (@MacRyan67249865) April 6, 2018
À travers mon art je veux te rendre un dernier hommage pic.twitter.com/fh45KRVq6k
"I am not sorry. I will never be sorry. I would do everything I did again if I had to. Everything." - Winnie Mandela. Thank you and RIP ♥— KIKI Clothing (@KIKIClothingGH) April 3, 2018
Art by @msanii_sketches #winniemandela #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/MahwtCr660
I am the product of the masses of my country & the product of my enemy." - Winnie Mandela (R.I.P. 1936 - 2018)— LifeisDzign (@LifeisDzign) April 3, 2018
-----------------------#rip #winniemandela #mandela #apartheid #freedomfighter #blackpower #icon #legend #art #artoftheday #artwork #digitalart l pic.twitter.com/LIipv0xlM0
#winniemandela #portrait #drawing #sketch #art #artist #artdaily #artlover #customportrait #drawings #tonerone #pencil #artforsale #pencildrawing #pencilart #coloredpencil #blackart #toneroneink #artoftheday #artistoftheday #eastchicago #ripwinnie #rip #restinpeace #blackartist pic.twitter.com/TzflKfImgt— Tone Rone Art Studio (@ToneRone1) April 3, 2018
Final touches of #WinnieMandela pen portrait, I've spend almost 50 hours on this piece. RT @imanrappetti @MpumiMlambo2 @EFFSouthAfrica @MYANC @winniemandela pic.twitter.com/U9YbZZLCK8— ennockmart (@ennockmartZA) April 8, 2018
Final Product of @winniemandela 🙏❤ #RIPWinnieMandela #WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/2VB2ewmGe5— Art Is Life (@Koolkid_Linde) April 3, 2018
Did this pen portrait of Mam'Winnie to join @SikeeDlanga, @winniemandela, @djsbu @ThapeloMokoena, @NomzamoMbatha, @PhutiMahanyele, @khayadlanga, @kayafm95dot9, @JessicaNkosi, @Eusebius @kuliroberts & every1 else in honoring her.Was shook when I heard but #shedidntdieshemultiplied pic.twitter.com/BkfCQfohHG— Kgalee_art (@TheKgalee) April 9, 2018
While the intention behind these works is very noble, some of them aren't exactly a clear representation of the anti-apartheid icon and haven't been well received.
Lebani Sirenje painted this image outside Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home last week.
Mama #WinnieMandela needs to be respected please 😓😳✋😣 pic.twitter.com/2DEG4Ssx0W— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) April 4, 2018
These murals were completed on the weekend in Soweto and Cape Town respectively.
Keep these Mural artist's away from our walls.These are crime scene's. pic.twitter.com/X7Gugdx4o7— M'baku (@dumigwebu) April 9, 2018
Popular in Local
-
NMB council sitting to vote out Trollip collapses again
-
Caster Semenya breaks Commonwealth Games 1500m record to win gold
-
Manhunt underway for 16 escaped prisoners
-
'There are many who we trusted, now they betray us'
-
Vosloorus protest spills onto N3 highway
-
Gordhan: Money stolen from Denel must be recovered
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.