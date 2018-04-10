‘Madikizela-Mandela a symbol of hope & source of courage’

Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late Madikizela-Mandela as a determined force of resistance against injustice, who believed that freedom would have to be fought for and achieved.

BIZANA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the African National Congress (ANC)'s official memorial in her honour in Bizana in the Eastern Cape.

Thousands of people, including high ranking ANC officials, family members and residents have descended on the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium where Ramaphosa is delivering the eulogy reflecting on Madikizela-Mandela's life.

The struggle stalwart passed away in Johannesburg last week. She will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Ramaphosa said: “uMam' Winnie will always have a special place in our hearts, she has an indeprivable mark in the life of our nation. She was a symbol of hope to all the oppressed and a source of courage for those who wanted to fight against injustice.”

The president says there are some people who continue to demonise Madikizela-Mandela.

“She was there on the home front with the different generations of youth who kept the flames of freedom burning when the apartheid regime thought it forced the liberation movement into a state of lull.

In the meantime, the country has been remembering her with memorial events, including 10 days of mourning.

The president has also paid tribute to struggle hero Chris Hani who was assassinated on this day 25 years ago.

'SHE HATED CORRUPTION, STATE CAPTURE'

Ramaphosa says there was nothing that struggles icon Madikizela-Mandela hated more than what he calls "the demon of corruption and state capture".

Ramaphosa says mama Madikizela-Mandela was a selfless leader who remained unhappy about the levels of corruption and state capture.

“If there was anything umam' Winnie hated, it was corruption and this thing, this demon that has come into our midst now called state corruption. She hated this thing called state corruption and state capture.”

Ramaphosa says Madikizela-Mandela’s relationship with the youth is what earned her the title of being “the mother of the nation”.

“Because of her age-defying militancy, she identified more with radicalism and impetuousness of the youth, more than with the conservativism associated with many of her age.”

Thousands of residents listened to the president speak about the values embodied by the anti-apartheid activist, which include fearlessness and being a potent voice against the oppressive regime.