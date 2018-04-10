[LISTEN] Lindiwe Hani shares memories of her father

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702's Aubrey Masango speaks to Chris Hani’s daughter, Lindiwe, about what she remembers about her father.

JOHANNESBURG - Today (10 April) is the commemoration of the 25th year of the assassination of struggle stalwart and former SACP secretary-general Chris Hani.

Even as we remember the passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, this is something that remains firmly and deeply etched in the memory of South Africans.

Radio 702 Aubrey Masango speaks to Hani’s daughter Lindiwe Hani about what she remembers about her father.

For more information listen to the audio above.