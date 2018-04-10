Popular Topics
[LISTEN] How to tackle violence against teachers in SA schools

| Talk Radio 702's Azania Mosaka speaks to Naptosa president Basil Manuel and Ken Resnick about the attack of teachers by pupils on school premises.

JOHANNESBURG - An alarming article in the Sunday Times titled “Teachers at the front line of a battle with hostile pupils” has thrown the issue of school violence into the spotlight.

Questions about what is happening in schools and whether there is sufficient support for educators to handle the stresses that they encounter are being asked.

Talk Radio 702's Azania Mosaka speaks to the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) president Basil Manuel and educational psychologist at Smart Choice Parenting Ken Resnick on the issues.

Manuel says the figures quoted are under-reported, adding teachers are ashamed to admit that they are unable to deal with these kinds of incidents from pupils.

“They don’t want to be known as the person who was unable to discipline a child... so many are quiet about it.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

