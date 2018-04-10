[LISTEN] High flyer: Top drone maker opens first SA store

Radio 702 | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield speaks to the owner of Drone Deals South Africa, Donovan Marais, about the drone business and the extreme hype around it.

JOHANNESBURG - The world’s largest drone manufacturer has opened its first store in South Africa.

Chinese drone behemoth DJI has 300 stores around the world.

At the weekend, it opened its Cape Town branch, where more than 200 people queued for hours to get in.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Donovan Marais, CEO at Global Concepts Group Asia and owner of Drone Deals South Africa.

Drones for consumers range from R2,000 to R50,000, Marais said.

