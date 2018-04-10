[LISTEN] Gordhan: Interim board will recapture Denel

Radio 702 | Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan chats about the board changes at Denel during an interview with Radio 702 host Karima Brown.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the newly appointed interim board of Denel will “recapture” the state-owned company

The company has been implicated in state capture allegations.

On Monday, the minister announced the new interim board for the company, saying the board will address the effects of state capture.

Listen to the audio above for more.