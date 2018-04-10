[LISTEN] Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana opens up about her career

CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield chats to celebrity chef Siba Mtongana.

CAPE TOWN – What does it take to become a celebrity chef?

For Siba Mtongana it was hard work and dedication to her dreams.

Mtongana is the host of Food Network’s Siba's Table and a judge on Chopped South Africa.

She shares her journey to success.

