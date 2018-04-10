Lindiwe Hani says no longer seeking answers to father’s death
Lindiwe Hani said while speaking at her father's commemoration in Boksburg, she was able to channel the strong spirit of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
JOHANNESBURG - The daughter of the late South Africa Communist Party (SACP) leader and struggle icon Chris Hani says she's no longer seeking answers around the circumstances surrounding the assassination of her father but will never forget the pain it caused to her family.
Lindiwe Hani says after writing her book titled Being Chris Hani's Daughter and going through her own personal journey, she has chosen not to continue dwelling on what really happened to her father.
Speaking on Talk Radio 702 on Tuesday, she said while speaking at her father's commemoration in Boksburg, she was able to channel the strong spirit of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
“uMama Winnie picked up the mantle of being the best woman that she could be in this male-dominated political world and in my opinion she succeeded. It just makes me so incredibly sad to hear reflections of people just berating her and criticising her behaviour.”
LISTEN: Lindiwe Hani shares memories of her father
