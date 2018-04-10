Lindiwe Hani pays tribute to Mama Winnie at her father's commemoration

Lindiwe Hani has joined hundreds of people at the Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg on Tuesday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Chris Hani's assassination.

BOKSBURG - The daughter of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader and struggle hero Chris Hani has paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela while reflecting on her legacy.

Lindiwe Hani has joined hundreds of people at the Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg on Tuesday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her father's assassination.

She's also used the occasion to speak out about her encounters with Madikizela-Mandela who passed away last week.

In a heartfelt tribute to the woman many refer to as the mother of the nation, Lindiwe has shared fond memories of the late Madikizela-Mandela.

While touching on issues of racism and patriarchy, Hani spoke of how Madikizela-Mandela was fearless, adding that she no longer wanted to hear any negative comments about the struggle icon.

“In mama Winnie’s words, ‘I am not sorry, I will never be sorry. I would do everything I did again if I have to’.”

Standing a few metres away from her father's gravesite, Lindiwe said she believed forgiveness and reconciliation were forced onto black South Africans after 1994 but that the nation wasn't ready.

“I am yet to recollect the apartheid government as a whole apologising for those atrocities. I find it is difficult to forgive something that even the perpetrators have not even acknowledged.”

Meanwhile, a photographic exhibition in honour of the late Chris Hani will be open for the public.