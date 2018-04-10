Khompela’s future looks glum as Kaizer Chiefs ponders ‘holistic’ changes

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Khompela’s future at the Soweto based club looks to be over at the end of the current Absa Premier League season, as the club says it is considering changes to the team.

Khompela has been under pressure from Chiefs fans recently over the club’s lack of silverware in the past two and a half seasons. It all came to a head on Saturday when fans pelted missiles at Khompela and the players, demanding football manager Bobby Motaung to sack the coach after Chiefs’ 3-0 loss to Chippa United at the FNB Stadium.

Khompela has failed to deliver a trophy to Naturena since he took over the reigns from current Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter in June 2015, becoming Amakhosi’s first local head coach since Trott Moloto in 1996.

The club released a statement on Tuesday afternoon urging fans to be patient with the club as they consider ‘holistic’ changes to the team personnel.

“Following last weekend’s result at FNB Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager, technical team and players met on Sunday morning after the game to review the incidents and results of Saturday afternoon. The meeting lasted for five hours.”

The club also said that the current season hasn’t been up to the standard of the club. Chiefs currently sit in fourth position on 39 points from 26 games, with nine wins and disappointingly 12 draws that have hampered their progress in the league this season.

“They reflected on the performances of the season and acknowledged that the season has not been up to the Kaizer Chiefs standards.”

“Following that meeting, the management team met to further discuss and review the matter holistically and plan for the next few games of the current season.”

“During the review, we noted that we bolstered the team and brought some good players, but things have not gone our way.”

“It is important for our supporters to note that as management, we are listening to their concerns and share the pain.”

“One of the notable decisions from the meeting is that decisive changes will have to be implemented at the end of the season to remedy the situation. At this stage, circumstances do not permit for us to make immediate changes. However, we are looking to have a complete overhaul of the team before the commencement of the new season.”