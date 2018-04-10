Injured Lions stars to return on Australasia tour

The Lions will start their tour with a game against the Waratahs at the Allianz Stadium, before moving to Suncorp Stadium where they tackle the Reds.

JOHANNESBURG - Emirates Lions injured quartet of Warren Whiteley, Ross Cronje, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Aphiwe Dyantyi are all expected to be fit for the Lions four-match tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Captain Whiteley has been out of action due to a knee injury, scrumhalf Cronje has struggled with a rib problem, while Janse van Rensburg and Dyantyi have struggled with foot and pectoral muscle injuries respectively.

The Lions will have a timely bye this week after enduring a tough set of results recently, losing to the Blues, Jaguares and Crusaders, before their 52-31 drubbing of South rivals the Stormers at Ellis Park last weekend.

Flanker Cyle Brink and scrumhalf Dillon Smit are nursing shoulder and rib injuries but are expected to be fit for the tour.

They finish the tour off with a battle against the Hurricanes at the Westpac Stadium and the Highlanders at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.