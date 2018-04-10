IMF's Furusawa: global economy strengthening on investment, trade

The current upswing provides an ideal opportunity for reforms to boost potential output, build resilience, and ensure the benefits of growth are shared more widely.

TOKYO – The global economy continues to strengthen on the back of investment and trade, with capital flows to emerging markets remaining resilient and US tax reform expected to boost growth temporarily, a senior International Monetary Fund official said.

The current upswing provides an ideal opportunity for reforms to boost potential output, build resilience, and ensure the benefits of growth are shared more widely, IMF Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa said in a speech on Tuesday.

“This will require strategies to ensure fiscal sustainability and financial resilience,” Furusawa said at high-level tax conference for Asian countries.

He made no mention of US trade policy.