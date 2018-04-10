I’m not perfect, admits Demi Lovato

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker has previously struggled with depression, substance abuse and an eating disorder.

Demi Lovato believes her fans need to know she's not perfect.

The 25-year-old singer recently took to her Instagram account to show off her cellulite and stretch marks, and Lovato feels she did the right thing in being honest with her fans about her real-life self.

She explained: “I was on Instagram and I started comparing myself to these Instagram models and I just thought to myself, someone needs to show my fans and anybody that’s looking at my account that what you see isn’t always what’s real.

“And so, I decided to embrace my flaws and - I don’t even like to call them flaws, it’s just a part of who I am - and show the world that I’m imperfect, but that’s what makes me beautiful.”

And so, Lovato feels it’s important she projects a positive message to her impressionable younger fans.

She shared with E! News: “What I would say to somebody who’s struggling right now, is trying to find the gratitude.

“It’s so important that you try to find gratitude in your life and focus on the positive things and when you’re able to do that, or you’re able to help others, you’re able to get outside of yourself and you’re able to look at your life from a different perspective.

“Sometimes it’s really challenging and it’s difficult, but it’s something that helps me every day, and so far, it’s worked.”

Meanwhile, Lovato also revealed she no longer diets, saying it’s fine to “treat” herself every now and then.

She said: “I think that dieting is something that we’ve been forced to kind of do because of the diet culture ... we’re praised if we don’t eat fried chicken and we eat a salad.

“It’s like, sometimes that’s what you want and it’s OK to treat yourself every occasionally.”