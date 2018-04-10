Highlights on day 6 of Commonwealth Games

Day six of the Games kicked off on a sunny morning with badminton preliminaries, shooting, lawn bowls and table tennis, with a forecast of 29 degrees celsius.

GOLD COAST - Highlights on day six of the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday (times GMT):

0615 INDIA’S SIDHU CLINCHES RIFLE GOLD

India’s Heena Sidhu won her second medal of the Games when she took gold in the women’s 25-metre pistol.

Elena Galiabovitch of Australia was second and Malaysian Alia Sazana Azahari third.

0600 GARFOOT WINS TIME TRIAL GOLD

Australian road cyclist Katrin Garfoot romped to victory in the women’s individual time trial, ahead of New Zealand’s Linda Villumsen and England’s Hayley Simmonds.

0425 HUBBARD INJURY ‘CAREER-ENDING’

The elbow injury that forced transgender competitor Laurel Hubbard out of the Commonwealth Games weightlifting competition has ended her career, she said on Tuesday.

Having led in the 90+kg division on Monday with a lift of 120kg in the snatch, she injured her arm while attempting 132kg with her third effort and was forced to withdraw.

0410 PHELPS SHOOTS GOLD

Welshman David Phelps won 50-metre rifle prone gold with a Games record score of 248.8. Scotland’s Neil Stirton took silver and England’s Kenneth Parr won bronze.

0330 ANOTHER MEDAL FOR TANFIELD FAMILY

English road cyclist Harry Tanfield joined his brother Charlie as a Commonwealth Games medallist with silver in the men’s individual time trial.

Charlie Tanfield claimed gold medal in the individual pursuit and silver in the team pursuit last week.

0255 NEW ZEALAND WOMEN’S SEVENS NAME REPLACEMENTS

Illness forced Ruby Tui (mumps) and Caleb Clarke (appendicitis) to be withdrawn from New Zealand women’s rugby sevens team. Alena Saili, 19, will replace Tui in the playing group and 17-year-old Risi Pouri-Lane was confirmed as the travelling reserve.

0210 ENGLAND’S DALEY OUT OF 10M INDIVIDUAL

World champion diver Tom Daley will not defend his Commonwealth individual 10-metre title due to a hip injury.

Team England confirmed he would still compete with fellow Olympic bronze medallist Dan Goodfellow in Friday’s synchronised 10m platform event.

“I am truly devastated not to be competing in the individual event. I have been training so hard for the Commonwealth Games, so this is a real disappointment for me,” the 23-year-old said in a statement.

0130 CAMEROON’S TSOYE FAILS MEDICAL, WEIGH-IN PROCEDURE

Cameroon boxer Christian Tsoye has been withdrawn from the 91kg division quarter-finals for failing the medical and weigh-in procedure. New Zealand’s David Nyika, a gold medallist at Glasgow, is now guaranteed at least a bronze.

0100 TITMUS QUALIFIES FASTEST FOR 400 METRES FREESTYLE

The morning after winning the women’s 800 freestyle gold, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, nicknamed ‘The Terminator’, qualified fastest for the 400 final on Wednesday.

“After the 800m last night I was pretty excited, but I had to calm myself down and calm the emotions because it’s my main event today,” said the 17-year-old. “I didn’t want to ruin it by getting overexcited. I just have to hold it together for one more day and then I can relax.”

0030 AMOS TOPS 800 METRES QUALIFYING

Botswanan Nijel Amos topped qualifying for the 800 metres final with a time of one minute 45.12 seconds, ahead of Kenya’s Wycliffe Kinyamal and England’s Kyle Langford at Carrara Stadium.

1100 DAY SIX GETS UNDERWAY

Day six of the Games kicks off on a sunny morning with badminton preliminaries, shooting, lawn bowls and table tennis, with a forecast of 29 degrees Celsius.

Australia’s 400m freestyle champion Mack Horton will highlight the pool when he goes for gold in the 1,500m in the evening session, while at the athletics at Carrara Stadium Jamaica’s Olympic champion Elaine Thompson eases into the 200m sprint heats. There will also be medals in the men’s decathlon, road cycling and the shooting