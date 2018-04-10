Gupta business rescuers denied access to business premises

Business rescue practitioner Johan Klopper states in an affidavit that he and his colleagues have been refused access to the Gupta business premises.

JOHANNESBURG - The business rescue practitioners assigned to assess and develop rescue plans for the Guptas’ collapsing companies have revealed they have been denied access to the controversial family’s business premises.

The details are revealed in an application filed in the High Court in Johannesburg to force the company directors to allow access to the business premises.

The affected companies include the Optimum and Koornfontein mines, Shiva Uranium and Tegeta Resources.

Business rescue practitioner Johan Klopper states in an affidavit that he and his colleagues have been refused access to the Gupta business premises and are unable to perform their statutory duties.

He has asked the court to urgently intervene, to allow unhindered access to the offices, staff and records.

Klopper says he met with one of the Gupta directors, Ronica Ragavan, last week, where he and his team were told to leave the premises because they are no longer welcome there.

It’s understood Ragavan claims the property is owned by Oakbay - which is not in business rescue - and Oakbay is concerned that open access to the property creates a security risk.