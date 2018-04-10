Gungubele: ANC has not done enough on land redistribution
Mondli Gungubele spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of an African Development Bank board meeting at its headquarters in Abidjan.
ABIDJAN - The Deputy Finance Minister has admitted the African National Congress (ANC) has not done enough in terms of land redistribution but says it doesn’t mean it can’t correct that.
While in town, he also attended the official launch of Standard Bank in that country.
Easing into his seat in the lobby of the historic Hotel Ivoire, it’s no secret where he’s from, as Gungubele’s sporting the trademark South African flag scarf.
Gungubele is equally patriotic when questioned about land redistribution without compensation.
“There’s going to be a conversation in our country and it’s going to be done in terms of our constitution.”
He says the issue can no longer be ignored.
“What we have done by doing it that way is that we are sidelining populists. We’re sidelining anarchists, we’re sidelining provocateurs because if you ignore it, our people are affected by it and you allow populists to take centre stage on it.”
He reiterates that if the country doesn’t confront land redistribution immediately, it will leave a deeper feeling of uncertainty.
