Goodwood prison stabbings highlight staffing problems - Dept
Two officials were stabbed by an inmate who'd been transferred from St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth.
CAPE TOWN - The Correctional Services Department says that Sunday’s attack on two warders at Goodwood prison has once again exposed understaffing issues at its facilities.
Goodwood Correctional facility is in lock down after two officials were stabbed in the head by an offender this morning when they were handing out food. Both are in a critical condition in hospital.Posted by SABC News Western Cape on Sunday, 8 April 2018
The two officials were stabbed by an inmate who'd been transferred from St Alban's prison in Port Elizabeth.
It’s believed the attack was gang related.
On Monday, provincial prisons commissioner Delekile Klaas and Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula met to discuss how to prevent such incidents.
Correctional Services' Simphiwe Xako says: “We’ve always had measures in place, but this is a call for us to up the ante. For example, we’ve had serious challenges with understaffing. People will get jobs elsewhere and we find ourselves with one or two warders looking after about 150 prisoners.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: Money stolen from Denel must be recovered
-
'There are many who we trusted, now they betray us'
-
Parly welcomes arrest of SAPS officials accused of corruption
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Denel’s liquidity issues 'main priority' for interim board
-
Angry Mashaba says Doornfontein wall collapse could have been avoided
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.