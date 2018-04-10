Popular Topics
Goodwood prison stabbings highlight staffing problems - Dept

Two officials were stabbed by an inmate who'd been transferred from St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth.

FILE: Warders check a prisoner for contraband and dangerous objects. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Warders check a prisoner for contraband and dangerous objects. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Correctional Services Department says that Sunday’s attack on two warders at Goodwood prison has once again exposed understaffing issues at its facilities.

Goodwood Correctional facility is in lock down after two officials were stabbed in the head by an offender this morning when they were handing out food. Both are in a critical condition in hospital.

Posted by SABC News Western Cape on Sunday, 8 April 2018

The two officials were stabbed by an inmate who'd been transferred from St Alban's prison in Port Elizabeth.
It’s believed the attack was gang related.

On Monday, provincial prisons commissioner Delekile Klaas and Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula met to discuss how to prevent such incidents.

Correctional Services' Simphiwe Xako says: “We’ve always had measures in place, but this is a call for us to up the ante. For example, we’ve had serious challenges with understaffing. People will get jobs elsewhere and we find ourselves with one or two warders looking after about 150 prisoners.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

