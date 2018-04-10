Goodwood prison stabbings highlight staffing problems - Dept

Two officials were stabbed by an inmate who'd been transferred from St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth.

CAPE TOWN - The Correctional Services Department says that Sunday’s attack on two warders at Goodwood prison has once again exposed understaffing issues at its facilities.

The two officials were stabbed by an inmate who'd been transferred from St Alban's prison in Port Elizabeth.

It’s believed the attack was gang related.

On Monday, provincial prisons commissioner Delekile Klaas and Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula met to discuss how to prevent such incidents.

Correctional Services' Simphiwe Xako says: “We’ve always had measures in place, but this is a call for us to up the ante. For example, we’ve had serious challenges with understaffing. People will get jobs elsewhere and we find ourselves with one or two warders looking after about 150 prisoners.”

