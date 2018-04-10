Gigaba seeks report, strategy on managing long queues at Home Affairs
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba went on a surprise visit to the Orlando West offices as part of his ongoing campaign to address complaints.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister Malusi Gigaba says he wants his department to give a comprehensive report and strategy on managing long queues at Home Affairs offices across the country.
Gigaba on Tuesday went on a surprise visit to the Orlando West offices as part of his ongoing campaign to address complaints on delayed processes and long queues.
“There was a long queue when we arrived here (Orlando West) and we were able to deal with it… it’s a question of leadership. The management of the department on the ground is something that we have to pay attention to.”
The minister’s asked South Africans to exercise patience, adding that the sudden rush to Home Affairs offices may have been sparked by false reports about the green ID being phased out.
Media statement on strategy to address long queues @HomeAffairsSA pic.twitter.com/iLbFecAiv2— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) April 10, 2018
Engaging with the clients who are here at the #Randburg branch to collect their Identity Documents. @HomeAffairsSA pic.twitter.com/0UOq3QKcMb— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) March 16, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
