Gigaba seeks report, strategy on managing long queues at Home Affairs

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba went on a surprise visit to the Orlando West offices as part of his ongoing campaign to address complaints.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba engaging with clients during a visit to the Orlando West offices. Picture: @HomeAffairsSA/Twitter.
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba engaging with clients during a visit to the Orlando West offices. Picture: @HomeAffairsSA/Twitter.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister Malusi Gigaba says he wants his department to give a comprehensive report and strategy on managing long queues at Home Affairs offices across the country.

Gigaba on Tuesday went on a surprise visit to the Orlando West offices as part of his ongoing campaign to address complaints on delayed processes and long queues.

“There was a long queue when we arrived here (Orlando West) and we were able to deal with it… it’s a question of leadership. The management of the department on the ground is something that we have to pay attention to.”

The minister’s asked South Africans to exercise patience, adding that the sudden rush to Home Affairs offices may have been sparked by false reports about the green ID being phased out.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

