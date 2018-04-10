Former Proteas bowler Morkel signs 2-year Kolpak deal with Surrey

Morne Morkel retired from international cricket at the end of South Africa’s 3-1 series win over Australia in March.

JOHANNESBURG - Recently retired South African fast bowler Morne Morkel has signed a two-year Kolpak contract with English County side Surrey.

Morkel retired from international cricket at the end of South Africa’s 3-1 series win over Australia in March. He will be available for all forms of cricket for Surrey in a contract that will run until the end of the 2019 English cricket summer.

The 33-year-old Morkel took 309 wickets in his 86 Test matches, while he also represented his country in 117 One Day Internationals and 44 T20 Internationals.

Surrey Cricket Club director Alec Stewart said that he is delighted to have Morkel join Surrey.

“Following his retirement from international cricket, I am very pleased that Morne has signed for Surrey for at least the next two years.

“He has had an outstanding career with South Africa and is a player that will add enormous strength and experience to our squad. His appetite to continue playing and most importantly performing was very evident from our very first conversation.

“He sets exceedingly high standards for himself and for our young bowlers to have the opportunity to train and play alongside Morne can only help to develop their own games. We look forward to welcoming Morne and his family to the Kia Oval for the start of the season.”