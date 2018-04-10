Former Nigerian leaders urge Buhari not to seek 2nd term

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo says Buhari’s age and poor health disqualify him from running again.

PRETORIA - Nigerian President Muhamadu Buhari will later this week hear the reaction of his Commonwealth colleagues to his decision to run for a second term in office.

Buhari has ended months of speculation by announcing the decision on Monday.

With Nigerians preparing to vote next year, former Nigerian leaders have urged Buhari not to seek a second term in office.

Former military leader Ibrahim Babangida has called the ailing 75-year-old an analogue president in the digital aid.

Buhari took half of last year off on sick leave and visited Britain three times for medical treatment.

He is due to travel to the UK at the weekend to meet Prime Minister Theresa May and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.