Fiery sitting expected during special NMB council meeting

The DA is confident that Mayor Athol Trollip will retain his position while the EFF is adamant it won’t let up until he’s unseated.

PORT ELIZABETH – A fiery sitting of the Nelson Mandela Bay council is expected on Tuesday morning.

At 10am, a special sitting will convene to debate an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)-led motion of no confidence in Mayor Athol Trollip and several of colleagues.

This comes after a sitting to debate the matter fell flat two weeks ago.

Military Road in front of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Council Chambers has been cordoned off.

But there’s no sign of protesters as was the case at the last sitting.

Eyewitness News asked some Port Elizabeth residents for their views on the political drama which has been playing out in the city.

“I want Trollip, he’s good because he gave us the jobs. Now I started working from November last since he took over.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is confident Trollip will retain his position while the EFF is adamant it won’t let up until he’s unseated.

AIC BACKS DA

The African Independent Congress (AIC) says the party is siding with the DA to prevent the African National Congress (ANC) from regaining control of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

Special council proceedings descended into chaos when opposition parties failed to agree on the agenda for the meeting two weeks ago.

Trollip's support in the Nelson Mandela Bay Council will be put to the test when councillors vote on whether or not to boot him from his position.

The AIC's Tshonono Buyeye said their support for the DA is aimed at taking a punch at the ANC.

“Anything that will be of assistance to the ANC, the AIC will not support.”

Patriotic Alliance councillor, Marlon Daniels, claims that the EFF did not consult other parties prior to their decision, seeking Trollip's removal.

“That’s the arrogance of the EFF, as well as the arrogance of the ANC because they should have consulted with some of the role-players in the room. Shall we not call them in?”

Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack, who's also facing a motion of no confidence, says he'd like today's meeting to proceed in an orderly manner.