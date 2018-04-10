Esther Mahlangu honoured with doctoral degree at UJ

Mahlangu was honoured by the University of Johannesburg on Monday night for her contribution to the arts.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Johannesburg has honoured internationally-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu with a doctoral degree.

She was honoured on Monday night for her contribution to the arts.

Mahlangu was born in 1935 on a farm near Middelburg. She's been recognised internationally with a painting on a boulevard in New York.

She’s also collaborated with international brands, such as BMW and singer John Legend.

Her work has been featured at galleries across the globe, including Japan and France.

[WATCH] Ululations, cheers and a standing ovation... Legendary SA icon #EstherMahlangu has been given an honourary doctorate by @go2uj tonight. CA pic.twitter.com/zVTXhtGUyz — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) April 9, 2018