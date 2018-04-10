Esther Mahlangu honoured with doctoral degree at UJ
Mahlangu was honoured by the University of Johannesburg on Monday night for her contribution to the arts.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of Johannesburg has honoured internationally-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu with a doctoral degree.
She was honoured on Monday night for her contribution to the arts.
Mahlangu was born in 1935 on a farm near Middelburg. She's been recognised internationally with a painting on a boulevard in New York.
She’s also collaborated with international brands, such as BMW and singer John Legend.
Her work has been featured at galleries across the globe, including Japan and France.
[WATCH] Ululations, cheers and a standing ovation... Legendary SA icon #EstherMahlangu has been given an honourary doctorate by @go2uj tonight. CA pic.twitter.com/zVTXhtGUyz— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) April 9, 2018
Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated #EstherMahlangu on her honorary doctorate. Image: @NathiMthethwaSA pic.twitter.com/MmpGFuOY75— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) April 9, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: Money stolen from Denel must be recovered
-
'There are many who we trusted, now they betray us'
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Parly welcomes arrest of SAPS officials accused of corruption
-
Denel’s liquidity issues 'main priority' for interim board
-
Angry Mashaba says Doornfontein wall collapse could have been avoided
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.