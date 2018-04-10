Eskom inquiry struggling to serve summons to Guptas, Duduzane Zuma

While 3 of the Gupta brothers and Zuma continue to dodge being summonsed to appear in Parliament, a sheriff has managed to serve a summons on Dudu Myeni.

The Public Enterprises committee is having a tough time tracking down its final witnesses.

But inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says it’s not giving up just yet in trying to force them to answer to allegations of state capture.

But in a phone call to the inquiry chairperson, she’s again told the committee an undisclosed illness means she won’t be able to appear.

Rantho says this is not the end of the road.

“We will also ask the law enforcement agencies to help us locate these people that we can't find, and then effect the service of giving them the summons.”

The committee has now indefinitely postponed a meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the way forward, but it is forging ahead with compiling its report to Parliament.

