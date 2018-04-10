Eskom inquiry struggling to serve summons to Guptas, Duduzane Zuma
While 3 of the Gupta brothers and Zuma continue to dodge being summonsed to appear in Parliament, a sheriff has managed to serve a summons on Dudu Myeni.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Eskom inquiry is still struggling to serve summonses on three Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma.
The Public Enterprises committee is having a tough time tracking down its final witnesses.
But inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says it’s not giving up just yet in trying to force them to answer to allegations of state capture.
While three of the Gupta brothers and Zuma continue to dodge being summonsed to appear in Parliament, a sheriff has managed to serve a summons on former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni.
But in a phone call to the inquiry chairperson, she’s again told the committee an undisclosed illness means she won’t be able to appear.
Rantho says this is not the end of the road.
“We will also ask the law enforcement agencies to help us locate these people that we can't find, and then effect the service of giving them the summons.”
The committee has now indefinitely postponed a meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the way forward, but it is forging ahead with compiling its report to Parliament.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Caster Semenya breaks Commonwealth Games 1,500m record to win gold
-
'#WinnieMandela will not rest in peace until land returned to people'
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
EFF in NMB accuses DA of abusing council proceedings
-
Gupta business rescuers denied access to business premises
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.