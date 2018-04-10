Eskom: Gordhan to decide on Mark Lamberti’s replacement

Lamberti, who is the chief executive at Imperial, referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it will be up to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to decide if he will appoint a new board member after Mark Lamberti resigned.

Lamberti, who was part of the new Eskom board and is the chief executive at Imperial, referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.

The North Gauteng High Court found that Lamberti had wrongfully impaired the dignity of the employee and he decided to resign.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says: “The appointment and removal of board members is the function of the Department of Public Enterprises. In other words, it will be upon Minister Gordhan to appoint a replacement or make any other announcement related to the position.”

In his resignation letter, he states that while mistakes were made, and important lessons need to be learnt, there were no findings in the judgement of race or gender discrimination against him.

He says there has been a social media frenzy calling for his resignation.

Lamberti says these calls are all being fuelled by political agendas and legally incorrect interpretations of the judgment.

Gordhan has commended Lamberti for resigning.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)